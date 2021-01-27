L&L Hawaiian Barbecue set to open in Sarasota, Florida

HONOLULU (KHON2) — L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has plans to open a location in Sarasota, Florida. The Hawaiian themed restaurant shared the news on Facebook with an update on how things are going.

Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores Jr. first started L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, then called L&L Drive-Inn, in 1976. The local style eatery has since grew since its humble start on Liliha Street in Honolulu to house over 200 locations.

The new restaurant is set to open at 5445 Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota., joining a number of L&L locations already operating across the mainland. A date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the restaurant chain is regularly updating fans in the Sarasota area on its Facebook page.

