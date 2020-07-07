L&L Hawaiian Barbecue celebrates its 1952 founding with 52 giveaways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love L&L, you’re in luck.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is giving away 52 Value Pack meals to 52 lucky winners.

They’re also giving free delivery for everyone to celebrate the opening of the very first L&L Drive Inn in 1952.

If you’d like to have a chance of winning, enter between July 6 and July 20 through the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue website https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/ll52/

The Value Packs, which will be delivered for free via the Bite Squad, feed four to six people and include BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Katsu, White Rice and Macaroni Salad.

If you don’t happen to be one of the lucky winners, don’t worry!

Free delivery is available for everyone from now until July 20 via Bite Squad, using the promo code LLFREE.

Visit hawaiianbarbecue.com for locations.