HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you live in Hawaii then you know it’s tough to find a place for all of your stuff.

Storage facilities are sprinkled throughout the islands for people who need to downsize, store extra decorations and furniture or hold antique family member’s items.

Rent Cafe, a website dedicated to giving data on apartment market reports, came out with a list of helpful tips for people to keep in mind if they need to use a storage facility.

Renting a self-storage unit is meant to help you organize your home and make your life easier. The first step is sorting through your stuff and picking which items will go to the storage facility.

Things like tools, out of season clothing, baby items and athletic equipment are all good items to keep at a storage facility.

They recommend putting away stuff that you don’t use on a daily basis. So, things like old clothing that doesn’t fit anymore, bad quality furniture and broken electronics probably do not need to go in a storage unit and instead should be thrown out or donated.

The national average rate for a 10×10 storage unit is around $117, according to Yardi Matrix. Depending on where you live, the size of unit and other amenities, the monthly rate can be significantly higher or lower than that.

A 10×10 storage unit in Honolulu, Hawaii, which is the most expensive self-storage market nationally, hovers around $300 per month. However, a unit in Oklahoma City, which is the least expensive market nationally, stands at $67 per month.

Picking the right location for your storage unit is important. You are already paying a monthly or yearly fee; you don’t want to be breaking the bank filling up your gas tank getting to the facility.

Opening hours are something else to consider. Some facilities give 24/7 facility access where others have certain business hours you can stop by.

Lastly, you’ll want to look into the type of security you’ll want. For instance, is having a lock on the outside good enough or will you be wanting more? That all depends on the type of stuff stored and the facility’s policy for security.

For more helpful information on storing your belongings in a storage unit in Hawaii head to Rent Cafe’s website.