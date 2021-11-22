Live stream launches for expedition of ancient volcanoes at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists are on an expedition to explore ancient volcanoes at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The expedition is livestreamed from the remotely operated vehicle or ROV at NautilusLive.org. The live stream is available until Dec. 6.

Viewers are able to interact with scientists during the live stream.

The website has three views of the live stream for ocean enthusiasts to look at. There’s also a screen that shows four views in one.

The expedition is called Luʻuaeahikiikapapakū for the work scientists are doing on the ocean floor, which includes examining deep-sea rocks, and starting new collaborative relationships. The name came from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Native Hawaiian Cultural Working Group nomenclature committee.

Scientists did an expedition in 2018 at Papahānaumokuākea with the ROV. They looked at underwater mountains, coral, and sponge communities.