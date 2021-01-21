Live skunk caught at Honolulu Harbor

File – Photograph of a live skunk found at Pier 1 at Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Hawaii Department of Agriculture)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inspectors from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) captured a live skunk on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor.

The Department of Transportation notified HDOA during the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 19, after a stevedore cornered and contained the animal under a container at the pier. HDOA inspectors arrived that same night but were unable to capture the skunk due to safety concerns until the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The skunk weighs approximately six pounds and has been determined to be a female. A rabies test has been sent to the mainland and the results are expected within a few days.

Officials say, it is unknown how the skunk arrived at the Pier. Inspectors have set up traps in nearby areas in case other hitchhiking animals arrived in Hawaii with the skunk.

A live skunk was also captured at a Kahului pier in December, 2020.