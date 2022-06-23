HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that Hawaii Stevedores Inc. helped capture a live skunk on Wednesday morning at the Honolulu Harbor.

According to the department, the skunk was spotted on the dock at Pier 1 and Stevedores used a fishing net to capture the animal.

The skunk was contained until agricultural inspectors from HDOA arrived to pick up the animal at around 7:30 a.m. The skunk was determined to be a young male and is being tested for rabies.

HDOA said the container ship that was docked at Pier 1 arrived yesterday morning. The shop carried cargo that originated from Canada, Mexico, the United States and possibly other foreign ports.

The ship reportedly left the port later in the morning and is headed to Kahului Harbor.

Personnel at Kahului Harbor have been advised to look out for other possible stowaways.

As a precaution, HDOA said they have deployed traps at Pier 1 in case there are more hitchhiking animals.

According to the HDOA, skunks are prohibited in Hawaii and are only allowed by permit for research and exhibition in a municipal zoo.

Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).