HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID cases are plunging, and so are COVID restrictions across the country, while that is not the case yet for Hawaii, live events are moving forward and venues are filling up their calendars.

The Hawaii Theatre went dark for nearly two months, postponing shows as the omicron variant swept through the state.

But with cases steadily dropping, the Hawaii Theatre Center President and CEO Gregory Dunn said they are more confident in planning shows far into the year.

Dunn said, “We have shows that are built out at full capacity to welcome audiences back, starting even with tonight with the Aloha Comedy Festival.”

For venues in Honolulu, Safe Access Oahu and the statewide mask mandate are restrictions that must be followed in order for shows to carry on.

But if those rules change, Dunn said they plan on maintaining the mitigation measures based on how the shows were sold to ticket holders.

“We take the health and safety of our patrons and our cast and our crew with the utmost seriousness,” Dunn said. “And we feel that it’s important that because we sold the shows with people understanding that they would have to wear a mask and prove either vaccination or negative covid test, that people expect that type of safety when they come in to a large venue.”

Venues like the Waikiki Shell and the Blaisdell are also starting to pencil in live shows after a short pause.

As for graduations, Chaminade University said it is moving forward with an in-person commencement on May 7 at the Waikiki Shell, with crowd size based on the venue’s capacity.

A spokesperson for the University of Hawaii at Manoa said the school is planning some type of in-person ceremony for graduates, but guests limits or other mitigation measures are still to be determined.

At the high school level, the Hawai’i Department of Education released a new guidance this week for schools holding in-person ceremonies.

Many hope the return to in-person events is here to stay.

“I expect us to see even more entertainment booked out through the end of this year,” Dunn said. “We’re looking forward to several amazing Hawaiian Christmas shows as well that will be coming up later this year.”