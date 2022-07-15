HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty years ago, Disney released “Lilo & Stitch,” their 42nd animated feature and first to be set in Hawaii. The 2002 film tells the story of a friendship formed between a lonely girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch. Though Stitch is engineered to be a force of destruction, Lilo shows the meaning of ʻohana, unlocking Stitch’s heart who eventually learns how to care for someone else.

“Lilo & Stitch” was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards. “Spirited Away” ended up with the win, but perhaps there’s another chance for Hawaii’s favorite animated classic.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This week, Deadline first reported that a live-action adaption is in the works, with Dean Fleischer Camp directing, following his success with “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.”

A source from the project confirmed with KHON2 that Hawaii’s own Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is finishing the deal to write the adaption.

Bright also wrote “Aloha Rodeo,” based on the untold true story of Hawaiian cowboys, and “Conviction,” another true story of the final trial of Clarence Darrow, who defends a wealthy white family caught murdering a native Hawaiian boy whom they wrongfully accused of raping their daughter.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It is unknown at this time whether the film will be in movie theaters or on Disney Plus.