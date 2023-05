This full video is loading. Check again later.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 25th annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach on Monday, May 29.

The community was invited on this day to attend the ceremony intended to remember and reconnect people with their loved ones.

To read the initial coverage of the preparation it took to make the ceremony come to life, click here.