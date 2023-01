Spectators crowd Waimea Bay as high surf draws some of the world’s best big wave surfers to charge the 20+ foot waves on Jan. 11, 2022.

Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore.

Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were out catching waves.