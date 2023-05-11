A photo shows plumeria on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Haleiwa, Hawai’i. (Photo/Little Plumeria Farms)

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is nothing small about Little Plumeria Farms on Oahu’s North Shore.

The 20-acre farm in Haleiwa boasts the largest collection of rare hybrid plumerias in the world.

The family-run farm has been around for 50 years, but this is the first time it’s open to the public.

Started by Jim Little as a hobby in 1973, the farm is now run by three generations of Littles — Jim, son Clark, and grandson Dane.

Visitors have the option of going on a group tour or private tour.

Tours will run through October.