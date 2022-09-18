HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions held a meet and greet on Sunday, Sept. 18 at VH07V (Aloha Revolution) at the Waimalu Shopping Center.

The meet and greet started at 11:30 a.m. and fans could meet the coaches, team, see their donation check presentation and even pick up and shirts that were preordered.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to VH07V, they will also have shirts available online for preorder for those who were not able to make it in person today.

Their donation check, which according to VH07V, was for $15,000.

100% of sales from the tees were donated to the team.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

VH07V also did a fundraiser when Hawaii won the championship back in 2018.