Little girl makes creative face shields for healthcare workers

A little girl from Ewa Beach is using materials found around the house to help front-line workers during this pandemic.

Kyra Pesebre, 5, got the idea after she spotted her mother crying.

“She sees us watching TV, hearing the news. One time she saw me crying, I was watching… some nurses don’t have face shields, I was worried about their safety,” explained Shiela Marie Pesebre.

“She said, ‘Mom, what can we do? Can we use my headband?’ And she showed me.”

Mom and daughter got to work, making dozens of face shields using headbands, elastics, and clear report covers purchased from Office Depot.

The finished face shields were donated to various healthcare workers on Oahu, to use as they aid patients infected with COVID-19.

“It feels so good to reach out to other people, especially now that we’re confined, isolated. Stuck in our house. We’re all in this together.”