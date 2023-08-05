HONOLULU (KHON2) — Little fire ants were first discovered in Hawaii on the Big Island in 1999.

They have since spread to every other island except Molokai and Lanai and experts said it will get worse if more is not done.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We are at the tipping point,” said Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species program manager Christy Martin. “We don’t have enough staff, enough crews to be able to get the infestations that we have now.”

Little fire ants are noticeably smaller than tropical fire ants and are usually as long as a penny is thick, but their bites — especially to animals — are horrendous.

“What we see is that there’s so many stings to the eyes that it gets infected and the cornea becomes cloudy and that makes them blind,” Martin said.

Waimanalo Neighborhood Board Chair Kimeona Kane said he noticed an infestation in early July after buying a red hibiscus plant and taking it home.

“Within a 12-hour period where the plant was just sitting there, we got to really see these things start to come and kind of emerge out of that pot itself, you know, out of the soil and whatnot,” said Kane.

He called 808-643-PEST and was sent a test kit, which confirmed the critters were indeed little fire ants. The Maui Invasive Species Committee said community reporting is a huge part of management.

“We very rarely find them while we’re looking for them,” said MISC Invasive Ant Supervisor Brooke Mahnken, “it’s almost always a stinging ant report from the public that leads to a new infestation.”

There has been success in getting rid of the ants, however. Seven out of 19 once-1ctive sites on Maui have been eradicated — something MISC partly attributes to an ant insect growth regulator.

“Which is like a birth control. If you keep feeding it to them, they can’t reproduce. If you stop feeding it to them, they will regain their ability to reproduce and carry on,” Mahnken said.

That process takes a minimum of 6 years, but it all starts with community reporting.

“So, anybody can do it, collect the ants, send them in for identification,” Martin said, “if there is a positive, if there is a little fire ant in your sample, we will contact you, we will work with you to try to survey, to find the edge of the population and create a control plan.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here to order a free ant identification collection kit.