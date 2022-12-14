KAKAAKO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire officials said a third of Honolulu’s accidental fires since 2020 have been from lithium-ion devices.

The Honolulu Fire Department wanted locals to know how to safely use and store any gifts powered by lithium-ion batteries with Christmas on the horizon.

HFD said 58 of Oahu’s 167 accidental fires since 2020 were caused by lithium-ion batteries — a 150% increase.

Officials said the batteries — made up of groups of power cells — are inherently safe.

“But if they become damaged, overcharged or overheated, the chemical reaction can occur within the cells resulting in a self-heating state known, known as thermal runaway,” said HFD battalion chief Blake Takahashi.

Thermal runaway can cause the battery to reach extremely high temperatures and possibly eject gas and shrapnel. Devices undergoing thermal runaway can also produce toxic, flammable smoke. Officials said thermal runaway could be occurring if a device is warmer than usual while charging, or it changes shape or color.

“Then it’s possible the device is going into thermal runaway and you should, if possible, try to get it away from anything that can catch fire and call 911,” said HFD Hazardous Materials Unit captain Jonathan Darr.

Fire officials said to read the instruction manual and use manufacturer charging blocks and cords.

“Everybody likes to save money, but in this case it’s probably best to buy the manufacturer’s recommended products,” Darr said.

Charging lithium-ion devices in rooms with combustibles is not advised, according to HFD. Officials showed KHON2 the remains of an e-bike that was charged in a bedroom used as storage.

“You’re talking beds, you’re talking clothes, all of that right next to where this e-bike was being charged,” said Kamehalani Ortiz with HFD Fire Investigations.

Once it had ignited, it started a chain reaction that was very difficult to stop. There were five people who lived in the home, and luckily because of smoke detectors, they were able to get out. Causing an estimated damage of over $170,000 to their home.” Kamehalani Ortiz, Honolulu Fire Department Fire Investigations

Officials said to look for the Underwriters Laboratories symbol — which notes it has been quality and safety tested — before purchasing any device. Other tips are listed below:

Store lithium-ion batteries in room temperature when they are not in use

Charge lithium-ion batteries outside but not in direct sunlight.

Never plug in lithium-ion batteries overnight

HFD wanted to put the message out ahead of Christmas, since many gifts could be powered by lithium-ion batteries.

“As presents for little kids, you know, our little mo’opunas, to help them, to realize just a little bit of awareness of where to charge these things and how to handle it, is gonna save your guy’s holiday season,” Ortiz said.

HFD said folks should not try to extinguish their device if it starts to show signs of thermal runaway. They instead advise unplugging the device if it is safe to do so, get away and call 911.