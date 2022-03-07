HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the ending of Safe Access Oahu and Safer Outside Maui, Zippy’s Restaurants is phasing in the return of fast food seating areas.

The seating areas have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“When we reopened the restaurant dine-in facilities, we did not reopen the fast food seating areas as we didn’t have the staff to check vaccination status, as the various county programs required us to do,” a spokesperson for Zippy’s Restaurants said on Monday.

All dine-in restaurants reopened in 2021, except for Dillingham — with no plans to reopen — and Koko Marina, which reopened in mid-February. Click here for information about dine-in hours — if they are not listed, then there is no dine-in facility there.

List of fast food seating areas reopened as of March 6, 2022:

Dillingham

Ewa

Kahala

Kahului

Kailua

Kaimuki

Kalihi

Kapahulu

Koko Marina

Makiki

McCully

Mililani

Nimitz

Pearl City

Vineyard

Waiau

Zippy’s is still working on the return of fast food seating areas for the six remaining locations not listed.

Below are the March Monthly Specials available through April 3:

Blueberry Coffee Cake Square — A moist blueberry cake topped with blueberry filling and streusel.

— A moist blueberry cake topped with blueberry filling and streusel. Chocolate Dipped Yeast Donut — Yeast donut dipped in rich chocolate icing.

— Yeast donut dipped in rich chocolate icing. 6″ Dream Cake — Three layer chocolate chiffon cake filled and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

— Three layer chocolate chiffon cake filled and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Korean Fried Tofu Plate & Breaded Tofu Burger with Korean Sauce — Available every Friday through Sunday in March.

Due to staffing challenges that have affected most Hawaii businesses, Zippy’s has made some changes to hours and services at many locations.