HONOLULU (KHON2) — The housing market in Hawaii is becoming unattainable for so many residents. Many buyers are being bought out by people from the mainland paying with all cash or a hefty down payment.

The U.S. Census Bureau collects data and information on where people move to and where they move from.

Every year millions of people move to and from states for job relocations, retirement, to be closer with family and other reasons.

Looking at past data the number one state that has the most residents moving to Hawaii is California. In 2019, 10,954 people left the Golden State for the Aloha State.

Washington was runner up with 4,322 people leaving the Pacific Northwest to live on a tropical island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Mainland residents who moved to Hawaii:

California – 10,924 Washington – 4,322 North Carolina – 3,524 Virginia – 3,107 Nevada 2,641 Colorado – 2,190 New York – 1,940 Florida – 1,858 Georgia – 1,836 Texas – 1,667

According to their findings Maine, Mississippi and South Dakota did not have anyone move to Hawaii in 2019.

