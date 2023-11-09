HONOLULU (KHON2) — Santa is coming to town — and he’ll be making a stop in many areas across Oahu.

You can capture the magic of the holiday season in the following areas:

Ala Moana Center in Honolulu

Big Santa If you want to take pictures with Santa why not with the largest one of them all. On Thursday, Nov. 9, Ala Moana debut its Big Santa. It won’t be hard to find this Santa standing 50 foot tall at the malls makai parking deck overlooking Ala Moana Boulevard.



Ala Moana Center’s Big Santa makes its debut at the mall on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo/ Ala Moana Center) Ala Moana Center’s Big Santa makes its debut at the mall on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo/ Ala Moana Center)

Santa’s Surf Shack Beginning Friday, Nov. 17, families can also take photos with the real life man in the big red suit. Location: Mall Level 2, in the Ewa Wing, near Oakley and Tesla.



An undated photo of a child posing for a photo with Santa at Santa’s Surf Shack at the Ala Moana Center in Ala Moana, Hawaii. (Photo/Ala Moana Center) An undated photo of a child reaching for paper to write a letter to Santa at the Santa’s Surf Shack at Ala Moana Center in Ala Moana, Hawaii. (Photo/Ala Moana Center)

Windward Mall in Kaneohe

Santa’s Arrival to Windward Hawaiian Wonderland When Santa arrives on Saturday, Nov. 18 to Windward Mall the first 200 keikis (ages 3 – 12 will receive stocking filled with goodies. The mall also encourages families to share the aloha by bringing packaged and canned goods donations for the Hawaii Food Bank or cash donations to The Salvation Army. Where: Center Court When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Times for Santa Photos at Windward Wonderland Following his arrival to the mall, Santa will be available every weekend up until Christmas. His schedule is 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. When: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday between Nov. 18 and Dec. 24 Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21



2023 Honolulu City Lights in Honolulu

Opening Night Festivities During this block party photos with Santa will be available inside the Mission Memorial Auditorium When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.



International Market Place in Waikiki

Opportunities to take photos with Santa will be available at the Mauka Court on Level 1

When: Monday, Dec. 4, and Dec. 11

Sea Life Park Hawaii in Waimanalo

The aquarium will be introducing its first ever Holiday Luau and photo opportunities with Santa will be among the many festivities to take part in.