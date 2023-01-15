HONOLULU (KHON2) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday and various places will be closed. Here is everything you need to know about the departments and services that will be affected.

For the City and County of Honolulu:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are going to be open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open.

Municipal golf courses are open.

The Honolulu Zoo is open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

As for parking:

Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikīkī streets.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

On Kauai, all county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

These include:

COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall

COVID-19 testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center

All neighborhood centers

The Puhi Metals Recycling Center

The Kekaha Landfill

HI5 Redemption Centers

All refuse transfer stations.

Staff at the Waimea swimming pool will observe the holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 17.