List: What’s closed in Kauai County on Independence Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials announced closures in observance of Independence Day, which is on Saturday, July 4.
Here’s what will be closed:
- All refuse transfer stations, the Kekaha Landfill, as well as the Waimea and Kapaa swimming pools. For more information, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website or call 241-4460.
- All of the HI-5 bottle redemption centers and Puhi Metals Recycling Center. Call 241-4841 for more information.
As for transportation, the Kauai Bus will be operating on its current daily schedule. Call 246-8110 for more.
As a reminder, County offices are closed on Fridays and will reopen on Monday, July 6.
