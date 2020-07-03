List: What’s closed in Kauai County on Independence Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials announced closures in observance of Independence Day, which is on Saturday, July 4.

Here’s what will be closed:

All refuse transfer stations, the Kekaha Landfill, as well as the Waimea and Kapaa swimming pools. For more information, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website or call 241-4460.

All of the HI-5 bottle redemption centers and Puhi Metals Recycling Center. Call 241-4841 for more information.

As for transportation, the Kauai Bus will be operating on its current daily schedule. Call 246-8110 for more.

As a reminder, County offices are closed on Fridays and will reopen on Monday, July 6.

