LIST: Valentine’s Day activities for families, lovebirds and singles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and many are looking for safe ways to celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a full list of events happening around the state to help you and your loved ones get into the spirit of the holiday.

Love is in the eye of the art enjoyer

Kapolei Shopping Center is honoring American Heart Month and Valentines Day with its “HeART of Kapolei” installation on the lawn adjacent to Kapolei Safeway. The project features the creative work of young artists from the Kapolei region and is offers a charming collection of eight 4-foot by 4-foot “heartworks” displays.

Post your love at Pearlridge Center

Pearlridge Center is bringing back their #PostYourLove social media event. Mall goers can stop by the “Post Your Love” wall and add their own note to the collage. Post a photo of your note and share it on social media using #PostYourLove and tagging @Pearlridge.

The wall is located on the second level near Pandora and Animation Magic.

An evening filled with love, laughs and most importantly food

If you’re looking for a fun night out with your boo, DECK has just the thing.

“We will be offering two different experiences at DECK. this year,” says Event Sales Manager Lindsay Louise. “$65 pre-fix course at DECK. and an elevated $85 dinner course at our private lanai which will be limited seating.”

There are also special Valentine’s Cocktails including a Champagne infused with Lychee, Rose & Raspberries.

Valentine’s bingo fun for parents and keiki

Lahaina Cannery is hosting a a socially distanced game of bingo and crafts for parents and keiki under the age of 10.

The “Be Mine” event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Event organizers say prizes will be awarded to Bingo winners and crafts will be provided. Each participant will also receive a Valentine’s Day treat.

Reservation are required due to social distancing requirements and can be made here.

Feeling Aquatic?

The Waikiki Aquarium may be closed, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. The aquarium is hosting a Valentine’s shopping event at its gift shop.

Shoppers will receive a free treasure bag with a $30 purchase or a free mochi seal plush with a $50 purchase. Proceeds from The Shop benefit Aquarium programs, exhibits and research.

How about a movie date?

Are you missing the movie theaters this time of year? Consolidated Theatres wants to help you usher in Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, special occasions and more with private VIP screenings. Movie lovers can rent their own auditorium at Consolidated Theatres’ Ward with TITAN LUXE, ‘Ōlino with TITAN LUXE at Ka Makana Ali‘i and Town Center at Mililani locations starting at $250.

Guests are invited to choose from a variety of films to enjoy in the ultimate cinematic setting, Movies include Cupid-curated selections such as Crazy Rich Asians, Valentine’s Day, The Notebook, as well as adventure, comedy and classic genres.

For reservations, click here.

For additional inquires please email VIPSCREENING.HI@READINGRDI.COM

Feel the love virtually

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day within the comfort of your own home? The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Senior Section is offering four heart-felt videos as part of its Virtual Senior Valentine Program and “Kupuna in the Park” video series.

The videos feature love stories from Senior Club kupuna, a slide show showcasing DPR activities, and musical presentations from Mā‘ili Recreation Director Bronson Varde and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Melveen Leed.

The videos will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. on DPR’s YouTube Channel