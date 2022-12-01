HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the official start of the Christmas season in Hawaii. December is a popular time for tourists to fly to the islands and enjoy the seasonally warm weather, picture-perfect beaches and island winter activities.

Hotels.com came out with a list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.

From craft and food fairs, Christmas parades, learning about Polynesian history and more, this list has you covered.

Top 5 activities to do on Oahu this winter:

Surf at Sunset Beach

Go to craft and gift fairs

Head to the Polynesian Cultural Center

Check out a show at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center Concert Hall

Admire the Honolulu Hale City Lights

Because the weather stays the same pretty much year-round in Hawaii it’s always a great time to grab your surfboard and catch some waves. For those who do not know how to surf can pay for surfing lessons for one or for the entire family.

Hawaii is big on craft fairs; farmers’ markets and swap meets. You can pretty much find something going on all year long and almost every weekend. Click here to see a list of different farmers’ markets on Oahu.

The Polynesian Cultural Center is a one-stop tourist spot to learn about the different Polynesian islands, listen to good music, eat traditional food and see a spectacular show. Ticket prices vary and they sell out fast. Click here for more information.

This year at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center Concert Hall you can watch the nutcracker or HAMILTON the musical. Head to their website to purchase tickets.

If you love looking at Christmas lights, then you should check out the Honolulu Hale City Lights. Every year beautiful Christmas lights and decorations go up transforming the area into a winter wonderland.