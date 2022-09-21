A rainbow is seen over a Hawaii beach in July 2022.

HONOLULU(KHON2) – Fall is right around the corner and although Hawaii weather doesn’t change too much you can still enjoy Fall activities.

Swimming in the ocean, eating shaved ice and sunbathing all day are all things Hawaii residents and tourists do year-round.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

However, there are some Fall activities that pop-up like going to pumpkin patches, fall festivals and enjoying seasonally Fall flavors.

Fall activities to do in Hawaii

Grab a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite Hawaii cafe

Roast marshmallows around a bonfire

Buy seasonal fruit and veggies at your local farmer’s market

Spend the afternoon at a pumpkin patch

Watch the sunset at your favorite beach

Spend the afternoon in a botanical garden

Take a sunset cruise and enjoy the cooler weather

Stargaze at night with family and friends

Enjoy a night at your favorite luau

Pumpkin spice lattes are popular around the country and here in Hawaii. During the Fall months many local coffee shops will make tasty seasonal drinks and treats to enjoy.

Some activities in Hawaii are best done during the Fall. Sometimes it’s nice to do a sunset cruise when the temperature is dipping into the upper 70’s and there is a light breeze in the air.

Although Hawaii does not observe daylight saving time, it does get dark earlier in the fall and winter months, meaning you can still enjoy the longer nights during the Fall and Winter months.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The Hawaii Tourism Authority comes out with monthly lists of top excursions for Hawaii visitors and Hawaii residents. To check out their list of top Hawaii activities, head to their website.