HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thanksgiving is weeks away and many people are craving some fall classics like a traditional pumpkin pie.

For those who don’t have time to make this type of pie from scratch picking one up at your local bakery is the next best thing!

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best Pumpkin Pie on Oahu:

Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen – Chinatown Hawaiian Pie Company – Kalihi Liliha Bakery – Kalihi Epi-Ya Boulangerie & Patisserie– Honolulu Anna Miller’s – Aiea

To read the full list and see when these pumpkin pie eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

If you are wanting to pick up more than just a pumpkin pie these dessert shops and bakeries also have a full list of fall flavored desserts to choose from.