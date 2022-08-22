HONOLULU (KHON2) – All states have wacky laws that usually aren’t talked about and sometimes not heavily enforced.

Here’s a list of 10 strange laws in Hawaii you might not have known about and should probably keep in the back of your mind.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Only in Your State, a website providing fun facts for all 50 states, came out with a list of 20 Hawaii laws that will leave your head scratching in confusion.

Some laws refer to how tall a building can or can’t be, other laws talk about what police officers can get arrested for and other laws are referring to leaving native plants and animals alone.

Top 10 strange laws in Hawaii:

On Kauai, it is illegal for buildings to be taller than a palm tree or the equivalent to four stories. When in a state park, you are not allowed to annoy the birds. Billboards were outlawed in the 1920s. Coins are not allowed to be placed in one’s ears. As of 2014, it became illegal for police officers to have sex with prostitutes during an investigation. It is illegal to take lava rocks from a state park. Having and setting off aerial fireworks, unless you have a permit, is illegal. Breaking off mineral deposits and speleothems from a cave is unlawful. Dynamite, poison and electric currents are not to be used while fishing. It is unlawful to hoard more than 15 dogs and cats in a home.

Some of these laws should come as a no brainer, like not disturbing state park birds and not breaking off mineral deposits.

It is also illegal to take lava rocks from Hawaii. Every year Hawaii Volcano National Park report getting hundreds, if not thousands of lava rocks sent back to them.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more wacky Hawaii laws head to Only in Your State’s website.