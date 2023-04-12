HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are many ways to have a grilled cheese sandwich on Oahu for National Grilled Cheese Day.

Whether you like your grilled cheese sandwich with meat, vegetables, or just cheese, these places are the best spots to get your hands on some.

According to Yelp, the top place to get grilled cheese on Oahu is at Aloha Melt located in Waikiki. There is a selection of five different sandwiches and a tomato basil soup. Aloha Melt is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Honolulu Bistro is the next best place to get a grilled cheese sandwich with some people who wrote that it was the cheesiest grilled cheese and the restaurant had the best ambiance. Hololulu Bistro is located in Ala Moana Center on level one, next to the food court and is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. This spot also has the popular sandwich called Da Aloha which is filled with rainbow cheese.

Coming in third as best place to eat a grilled cheese according to Yelp reviews is Jolene’s Market in Chinatown. Customers say they like Jolene’s Market’s melts because of their house made milk bread which is described to be soft and light. This establishment is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

10 best grilled cheese spots on Oahu:

Aloha Melt Waikiki Honolulu Bistro Jolene’s Market – Chinatown The Munchie Machine La Tour Café EARL Kaimuki Spero Spera EARL Kakaako Heart To Table Jolene’s – Airport

