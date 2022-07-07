HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are dozens of movies and TV shows set and filmed in Hawaii.

Islands like Oahu and Kauai have special destinations where you can snap photos where a Hollywood film took place.

Even though movies and TV shows are shot in Hawaii, sometimes the plot never references Hawaii and instead calls the location of the film “tropical island.” One example of this is LOST.

Hawaii Ocean Project compiled a list of movies and films set in Hawaii that are popular still to this day.

Top 10 movies filmed in Hawaii:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) The Descendants (2011) Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 50 First Dates (2004) Blue Crush (2002) Pearl Harbor (2001) Jurassic Park (1993) Point Break (1991) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

From movies on historical events like Pearl Harbor, to comedies on a vacation gone wrong, Hawaii has been home to different movies taking place all throughout the islands.

