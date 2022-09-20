HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
If you are in the mood for Italian, Japanese, steak or even seafood, this list has you covered for the perfect spot to enjoy a meal and enjoy the views.
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.
Their list breaks down popularity, average price for a meal, how often it was booked and more.
Most romantic restaurants on Oahu
- La Mer at Halekulani – Waikiki
- Hy’s Steak House – Waikiki
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Honolulu
- Stage Restaurant & Amuse Wine Bar – Honolulu
- Noe Italian – Ko Olina
- Azure – Waikiki
- Wa’Olu Ocean Cuisine – Waikiki
- Fukurou – Waikiki
- Robata JINYA – Honolulu
- Mugen – Waikiki
Many restaurants listed recommend reserving a table in advance. Some of these fancy eateries also have dress codes to be mindful of.
For more information or to reserve a table head to Open Table’s website.