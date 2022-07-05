HONOLULU (KHON2) — Golf courses are found all over Hawaii. Many people fly to the islands specifically to golf at their favorite course.
Golf Digest ranked their top-rated golf courses in Hawaii and the top 10 might surprise you.
Top 10 golf courses in Hawaii:
- Nanea Golf Course, Kailua-Kona
- Manele Golf Course, Lanai City Lanai
- Kapalua (Plantation), Maui
- Kuki’o Golf and Beach Club, Kailua-Kona
- Mauna Kea Golf Course, Kohala Coast
- The Course at Hokuli’a, Kealakekua
- Kohanaiki Golf & Ocean Club, Kailua-Kona
- The Club at Kukui’ula, Koloa, Kauai
- Princeville Makai Golf Club, Princeville, Kauai
- Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona
Oahu’s Ko’olau Golf Course was farther down their list coming in at 12.
They ranked the golf courses on different metrics like fun, character, conditioning and aesthetics.
To read the full list by Golf Digest and get more information on what makes the best golf courses in Hawaii head to their website.