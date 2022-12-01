Homemade slice of Hawaiian dessert Chocolate Haupia Pie on a plate on the table. horizontal

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 1 is observed as national pie day! The day lands on a Thursday, which is the perfect excuse to treat yourself on lunch or after leaving work or school.

According to National Today, you can stop by your local pie shop to pick up your favorite pie or you can bake one for the family at home.

Chocolate haupia pie is something you’ll definitely want to try while visiting Hawaii. It is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It’s then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream

Yelp ranks the best pie shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.

Top 10 Best Pie Spots near Honolulu:

Hawaiian Pie Company Tanya’s Pies and Grill Sweet Revenge Sunnyside Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen Mam’s Tuck Shop Liliha Bakery Anna Miller’s Slice by HB Baking CeCe Pastisserie

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.