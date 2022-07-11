bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, black pearl ice tea, tapioca tea, tapioca milk tea, tapioca drink or boba)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you fly to Hawaii for the beaches, tropical climate or never-ending hiking trails, one thing you will also experience is delicious Hawaiian food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Boba tea, or sometimes called bubble tea, is found all over the island of Oahu. This tasty drink is popular among tourists and locals.

The drink originates from Taiwan and eventually came to the United States in the 1990s. Boba is made by first choosing a tea base then adding milk or fruit flavoring.

The drink is then poured over a dozen small pearl like balls made of tapioca starch, brown sugar syrup, water and other ingredients to get the perfect texture.

These “black pearls” can come in many sizes but usually the straw given with the drink is large enough to slurp some tasty tea and pearls all in one gulp.

Yelp ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best boba on Oahu for June.

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best boba tea on Oahu:

Cowcow’s Tea – Honolulu Hana Tea – Honolulu Beyond Boba Tea – Wahiawa The Alley – Ala Moana Rabbit Rabbit Tea Hawaii – Honolulu Lunar Tea – Mo’ili’ili Sun Tea Mix – Honolulu Tiger Sugar – Honolulu Fortune Tea – Honolulu S7 Icy Bubble – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these boba shops are open, head to Yelp’s website.