HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.

While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Trying the many flavors of mochi or biting into a warm malasada is something you can only do in Hawaii.

Yelp ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui for June 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their rankings.

Best bakeries in Hawaii:

Sugar Beach Bake Shop – Kihei T Komoda Store & Bakery – Makawao Coppa’s Maui Bakery – Wailuku Maui Bread Company – Kihei Maui Pie – Kihei The Bakery Lahaina – Lahaina Home Maid Bakery – Wailuku Cinnamon Roll Place – Kihei Blue Door Bread Company – Kihei The Maui Cookie Lady – Makawao

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To read the full list and see when these bakeries are open head to Yelp’s website.