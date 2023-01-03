HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thinking of starting off the new year sober? Millions of people are pledging to stay sober during the month of January as part of ‘Dry January’.

Dry January is when you do not have a sip of alcohol for the entire month pledging to stay sober. It has grown in popularity over the years with many people continuing to live sober lives after the month is over.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Harvard Health, many people use the Dry January challenge as a time to reflect on their drinking habits.

It’s easy to get caught up with numerous holiday parties and Christmas cocktails and lose track of how many times a week or month you indulge in alcoholic beverages.

Staying sober for an entire month might seem like a long time but there are some tips to help it go by fast.

Tips for Dry January:

Find a substitute non-alcoholic drink

Avoid temptations

Create a support group

Use the Try Dry app

Don’t give up

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more tips on the Dry January challenge head to Harvard Health’s website.