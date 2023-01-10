HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Laie and Haleiwa.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of Hawaii schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.

Top 10 standout schools in Hawaii

Pauoa Elementary School – Honolulu Laie Elementary School – Honolulu Haleiwa Elementary School – Haleiwa Innovations Public Charter School – Kailua-Kona Kalihi Uka Elementary School – Honolulu Lehua Elementary School – Pearl City Pearl City Elementary School – Pearl City Kihei Elementary School – Kihei Helemano Elementary School – Wahiawa Makalapa Elementary School – Honolulu

Other Hawaii schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were President Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and Salt Lake Elementary School, both located in Honolulu.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To view the full list of standout elementary schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.