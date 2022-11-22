HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thanksgiving is just days away and animal advocates are reminding the public about what you can and can’t feed your furry friends during the food-filled holiday.

Best Friends Animal Society is an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They came out with a list of animal safe treats to give around thanksgiving and food that should not be given to your dog or cat.

Too much fatty food can upset a pet’s stomach. Pet owners and their guests should really limit the amount of table scraps given to an animal.

Poultry bones can break up or splinter in your furry friends’ stomach and it could turn deadly. Dogs and cats should never be allowed to gnaw on poultry bones and instead these bones should be discarded in a closed can trash bin.

Dog Safe Thanksgiving Food:

Turkey

Green Beans

Butternut Squash

Pumpkin Puree

Apple Slices

Salmon

Cheese (in moderation)

Best Friends Animal Society

Food your pet should avoid:

Mashed Potatoes

Stuffing

Bread Dough

Corn on the Cob

Pecans

Other common Thanksgiving food items that can be poisonous to dogs include onions, raisins and grapes.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

It’s important to make sure your guests are aware of your wishes to not feed your dog or cat table scraps. If they break the rules, Best Friends Animal Society suggests reminding them again politely.