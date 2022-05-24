HONOLULU (KHON2) — When children are off for the summer there are several programs they can get involved with to keep them active.

Here are some programs open for summer 2022.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge – Statewide

June 5 to July 30

There are both in-person and virtual opportunities. The goal for each participant is to read for 1,000 minutes. There are rewards for getting to the 300, 600 and thousand-minute mark. For each 100 minutes logged readers are awarded with a virtual badge and automatic entries into the statewide grand prize drawing which is four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. The virtual program includes ocean programs about sea turtles, coral reefs, and tide pools. There are also author talks. To register, visit the library’s summer reading webpage.



Summer Golf Program at Wailua Golf Course on Kauai

Registration starts June 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wailua Golf Pro Shop for ages 7 to 15.

Registration is due one week before the session starts.

Cost is $35 per child per session. Each session will run Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Fridays, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Session I from June 13 to June 24

Session II from June 27 to July 8 (no class on July 4 in observance of Independence Day); and

Session III from July 11 to July 22

To be in the program, bring a golf bag with a driver; No. 5, 7, and 9 irons; a putter; and a pitching wedge.

For questions about summer golf classes, call the Wailua Golf Course Pro Shop at 241-4111 or send an email to drego2@hotmail.com.