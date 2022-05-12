HONOLULU (KHON2) — The list is out for the most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2021. The Social Security Administration announced this information and noted Olivia and Noah both topped the list.

It’s been reported that girl names ending in ‘a’ have become more popular over the years as well as bringing back classic names with classic spellings.

The top five girl names for 2021 in Hawaii were:

Olivia Amelia Luna Ava Isla

Boys on the other hand did not follow a common theme. It’s been noted that Noah and Liam have topped the list nationally for a few years.

The top five boy names for 2021 in Hawaii were:

Noah Kai Liam Ezekiel Oliver

Olivia and Liam are also America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has been the top pick for the past three years.

The Social Security Administration said during the pandemic expecting parents often chose familiar names for new keiki and Hawaii was no different.

To read the full list of top baby names for the country head to the Social Security Administration’s website.