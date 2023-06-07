The Honolulu City Council is located in the Honolulu Hale in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — King Kamehameha I left an immensely lasting legacy. Uniting what came to be known as the Hawaiian Kingdom was a feat no one had been capable of before his time.

As Hawaiʻi celebrates King Kamehameha Day on Monday, June 12, the City and County of Honolulu has provided a helpful guide for what is open and what’s closed for the celebration.

The City of Honolulu schedules for King Kamehameha Day holiday are:

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, June 12 to observe the King Kamehameha Day holiday.

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit online for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit online for information.

for information. Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit online for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Visit online for revised play information.

for revised play information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit online for information.

for information. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit online for information.

for information. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

As more information comes available regarding closures and openings for King Kamehameha Day, KHON2.com will update.