HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, Yelp just released its list of Top 100 restaurants in the country to celebrate the holiday on May 8.

Many of these restaurants have a waitlist, so don’t hold off until the last minute to book a reservation. You can use this list to inspire your holiday plans, whether you’re doing take-out or dining in.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four in Hawaii made the cut — three of them are on Oahu.

Mama’s Fish House in Paia came in fourth place, BASALT in Honolulu came in 17th, Orchids in Honolulu came in 34th and Tanaka Of Tokyo West in Honolulu came in 43rd.

Mama’s Fish House

According to their website, Mama’s Fish House is booked three to six months in advance due to high demand. The family-owned restaurant has been in service since 1973 and is the product of a grand sailing adventure. As mango and avocado seasons change, so does their menu. Chefs will create flavors inspired by the seasons using products from local fisherman and farmers.

BASALT

Located in Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, BASALT offers their signature charcoal buttermilk pancakes, signature cocktail, as well as steak and seafood entrees. Chef Keith Steel Kong is the force behind the food vision and menu. He said he draws inspiration from local ingredients and traditional Hawaiian recipes.

Orchids

Orchids is Halekulani’s oceanfront restaurant that celebrates the sophisticated flavors of the coastal Italian regions with a Hawaii flair. Ingredients are sourced from across the islands, including Kahuku prawns, scallops and avocado.

Tanaka of Tokyo West

Tanaka of Tokyo has served Waikiki since 1978 and currently operates three full service teppanyaki restaurants that offer quality steak and seafood. The Ala Moana Shopping Center location is the one that made Yelp’s list of 100 restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day.

To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning Mother’s Day, then ranked those spots using a number of factors.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Yelp also limited businesses to those with a passing health score as of April 26, and to ensure diversity, they limited the list to three restaurants per metro area.