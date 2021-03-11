List of resources for Hawaii residents impacted by recent floods

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather this week left many property owners with damaged or destroyed structures across the state.

Although most standard homeowner’s insurance does not cover flood damage, consumers should contact their agents regarding any extended coverage under their policies. They may also visit the National Flood Insurance Policy website or call 1-877-336-2627.

Listed below are resources to help prepare for another unpredictable rainy event.

RESOURCES

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is also available to answer flood damage and coverage questions.

“After the initial shock following a flood, people with losses should start the claims process,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “We sincerely empathize with consumers frustrated to learn that their homeowner’s and auto policies often do not cover flood damage. Our office is available as a resource for affected consumers with questions or concerns as they work through the claims process.”

Homeowners should take these steps immediately:

Secure your property to prevent further damage

Keep all receipts of any purchases made

Check for damage and take pictures

Report your damage to your insurance agent

Submit claim forms if requested by your insurance company

Set damaged items aside for later review or inspection by an adjuster

Do not begin permanent repairs until damage is inspected by an adjuster

Work with an adjuster and a licensed contractor to estimate the cost of repairs

For flood damage to a car, Comprehensive or Other-Than-Collision coverage in a motor vehicle policy may provide the appropriate coverage.

While this week’s weather events serve as a reminder that flooding can happen any time, Hawaii’s hurricane season is also quickly approaching in June.

Click here for information on flood and hurricane insurance.