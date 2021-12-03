List of resources for families impacted by the water crisis in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, the Navy confirmed that it detected petroleum products in water samples taken from the Red Hill drinking water well.

Hundreds of military families living near Pearl Harbor have complained of stomach pain, nausea and other health issues. There are even reports of pets being affected after drinking the tap water.

Frustrations also continue to mount for families who don’t live in military housing. Nearby schools — including Holy Family Catholic Academy, Red Hill and Pearl Harbor Elementary Schools — are being impacted. The Navy says it is unknown where the petroleum products originated from.

The military is working with affected families to temporarily relocate them to hotels.

In the meantime, the Navy has launched a website for those affected to find resources and updates. The Army has also formed “Task Force Ohana” to provide assistance to residents of the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) and Red Hill. Follow updates on their Facebook page here.

CURRENT WATER GUIDANCE

Affected residents are asked to contact the Navy at (808) 448-2570 and the DOH at SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov to report complaints. Please provide your name, phone number, affected address and any details relating to the smell/taste or color in the drinking water.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii advises anyone with refrigerator or sink water filter systems to disconnect them until further notice.

Task Force Ohana lists the following resources in response to the ongoing water crisis:

RESOURCES

Residents are asked to report any foul odor or substance in their water at (808) 656-3279.

at (808) 656-3279. The 24/7 Emergency Family Assistance Center hotline is available at 1-877-406-2148. Task Force Ohana team members are available to connect you with resources.

is available at 1-877-406-2148. Task Force Ohana team members are available to connect you with resources. A Family Assistance Center has been set up at the AMR Community Center, Bldg. 1788, 182 Kauhini Road, to coordinate housing logistics, medical screening services and other issues.

has been set up at the AMR Community Center, Bldg. 1788, 182 Kauhini Road, to coordinate housing logistics, medical screening services and other issues. Medical screenings: If you have any health concerns, please come to the Family Assistance Center, at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center, Bldg. 1788, 182 Kauhini Road to talk to a health care professional to coordinate medical care. Health care teams are available daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Hawaii Military Health System has a health screening hotline, (808) 433-8102, available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tricare beneficiaries can also call the Tricare Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 or can securely message their provider through the MHS GENESIS PATIENT PORTAL .

If you have any health concerns, please come to the Family Assistance Center, at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center, Bldg. 1788, 182 Kauhini Road to talk to a health care professional to coordinate medical care. Health care teams are available daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Hawaii Military Health System has a health screening hotline, (808) 433-8102, available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tricare beneficiaries can also call the Tricare Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 or can securely message their provider through the . Food and water: Soldiers will resume distributing water and canvasing AMR and Red Hill neighborhoods beginning at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. outside the AMR Community Center. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CLEAN WATER LOCATIONS

Aliamanu Child Development Center , 114 Kauhini Road, Bldg. 1783,

, 114 Kauhini Road, Bldg. 1783, Red Hill Warehouse , 1217 Icarus Way

, 1217 Icarus Way Aliamanu Express , Aliamanu Drive and Bougainvillea Loop, Bldg. 880 *Express pick-up point also has bottled water for pick up

, Aliamanu Drive and Bougainvillea Loop, Bldg. 880 Click here for water storage guidelines.

Potable water is available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice. Residents should bring their own containers for water collection. Island Palm Communities also has bottled water available at both the Aliamanu and Red Hill community centers every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families are limited to one case per household, and cases are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SHOWERS

Shower stations are available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at the AMR Community Center.

Additional showers are available on Fort Shafter, Helemano Military Reservation, Schofield Barracks and Tripler Army Medical Center. Click here for details.

TEMPORARY LODGING

The Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, has determined Temporary Lodging (TLA) is necessary for service members and their dependents affected by the current water crisis. This authorization is limited to active duty service members who self-certify they are affected, from Dec. 3, 2021 to Dec. 12, 2021, and in the communities listed below:

Red Hill

Catlin Park

Halsey Terrace

Radford Terrace

Doris Miller

Hale Na Koa

Earhart Village

Officer Field

Moanalua Terrace

Aliamanu Military Reservation (administered via US Army Garrison Hawaii)

Service members may choose to make their own reservation. For those who have questions or need additional assistance, the following call and walk-in centers are available:

Water Assistance Call Center (preferred option with 24 hour availability): (808) 789-5287

EFAC (0700-2000): Walk-ins taken at the Military Family Support Center, (866) 525-6676

For service members who are unable to self-procure lodging, or wait for reimbursement, the government has contracted lodging. Contact the Water Assistance Call Center at (808) 789-5287.

All service members requesting TLA, whether self-service or via the government contracted lodging, MUST complete the Hotel and Data Request form and forward it to JBPHH-EOC-INFOCELL@navy.mil or JBPHHEOC@us.af.mil within 24-hrs.

The Navy says further guidance will be released soon for other-than-eligible tenants (retirees, civilians, etc.) who reside in the listed areas. Click here for more information.