List of places that are hiring at Kahala Mall on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Mall will be holding a Hiring Fair this weekend to allow managers to meet with applicants interested in part-time, full-time and supervisor positions.
The fair is on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Managers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Look for blue balloons to find participating merchants.
PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS
- American Savings Bank
- Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Advantage Realty
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Central Pacific Bank
- Chili’s Kahala
- Claire’s
- The Compleat Kitchen
- Cookie Corner
- The Counter Custom Built Burgers
- European Wax Center
- Fun Factory
- Jeans Warehouse, Inc.
- KuruKuru Sushi
- Macy’s
- Marsha Nadalin Salon + Spa (Hiring Stylists)
- Minamoto Kitchoan
- Nohea Gallery
- Pictures Plus | Plus Interiors
- Pizza Hut
- Ross Dress For Less
- Simply Organized & Simply Garden
- Spectrum
- SoHa Living
- Starbucks
- Star Protection Agency
- Subway
- Surf Camp
- Taco Bell
- The Paperie
- Tricked Out Accessories
- Up & Riding
Click here to see more details about the open positions at Kahala Mall.