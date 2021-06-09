List of places that are hiring at Kahala Mall on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Mall will be holding a Hiring Fair this weekend to allow managers to meet with applicants interested in part-time, full-time and supervisor positions.

The fair is on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Managers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Look for blue balloons to find participating merchants.

PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS

  • American Savings Bank
  • Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Advantage Realty
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Central Pacific Bank
  • Chili’s Kahala
  • Claire’s
  • The Compleat Kitchen
  • Cookie Corner
  • The Counter Custom Built Burgers
  • European Wax Center
  • Fun Factory
  • Jeans Warehouse, Inc.
  • KuruKuru Sushi
  • Macy’s
  • Marsha Nadalin Salon + Spa (Hiring Stylists)
  • Minamoto Kitchoan
  • Nohea Gallery
  • Pictures Plus | Plus Interiors
  • Pizza Hut
  • Ross Dress For Less
  • Simply Organized & Simply Garden
  • Spectrum
  • SoHa Living
  • Starbucks
  • Star Protection Agency
  • Subway
  • Surf Camp
  • Taco Bell
  • The Paperie
  • Tricked Out Accessories
  • Up & Riding

