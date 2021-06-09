List of places that are hiring at Kahala Mall on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Mall will be holding a Hiring Fair this weekend to allow managers to meet with applicants interested in part-time, full-time and supervisor positions.

The fair is on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Managers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Look for blue balloons to find participating merchants.

PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS

American Savings Bank

Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Advantage Realty

California Pizza Kitchen

Central Pacific Bank

Chili’s Kahala

Claire’s

The Compleat Kitchen

Cookie Corner

The Counter Custom Built Burgers

European Wax Center

Fun Factory

Jeans Warehouse, Inc.

KuruKuru Sushi

Macy’s

Marsha Nadalin Salon + Spa (Hiring Stylists)

Minamoto Kitchoan

Nohea Gallery

Pictures Plus | Plus Interiors

Pizza Hut

Ross Dress For Less

Simply Organized & Simply Garden

Spectrum

SoHa Living

Starbucks

Star Protection Agency

Subway

Surf Camp

Taco Bell

The Paperie

Tricked Out Accessories

Up & Riding

Click here to see more details about the open positions at Kahala Mall.