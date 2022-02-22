List of Oahu restaurants celebrating Margarita Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — February 22 2022 is recognized as National Margarita day!

Whether you prefer your margaritas on the rocks, shaken or frozen, today is a perfect day to sip on one.

Oahu is home to a variety of different kinds of cuisines ranging from Indian, Thai, Japanese, Hawaiian and Mexican.

Trip advisor listed their top picks for Mexican restaurants on Oahu and among that list, some of them are holding deals for National Margarita Day.

The restaurants you’ll want to check out are:

Buho Cocina y Cantina

Cholos Homestyle Mexican Restaurant

North Shore Tacos

Oahu Mexican Grill (OMG)

Starting with Buho Cocina y Cantina, you can pair their Casamigos special margarita with a $3 taco for Taco Tuesday.

They offer Latin Music from 8:30 p.m. till 12:30 a.m. with free entry.

Some of their most popular food items to choose from are the Buho Burrito, Favorite Fajita and their Chimichanga.

Cholos Homestyle Mexican Restaurant is located in the North Shore Marketplace in Haleiwa.

Today they will be offering their 1800 Cadillac Margarita, Patron Margarita, Hornitos Margarita Special and Li Hing Mui Margarita.

If you are in the mood to celebrate Taco Tuesday and National Margarita Day then you should stop by North Shore Tacos.

Today, you can choose between lilikoi, strawberry or lime margarita with a fish, shrimp, steak or beef taco.

Last on the list is Oahu Mexican Grill (OMG) located in Honolulu. They offer an array of taco plates that you can pair with their 16oz homemade frozen margarita.

They said this margarita is made with real sugar and fruit and doesn’t include artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup.