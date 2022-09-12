HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Monday submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to the Hawaii State Senate for confirmation.

“I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward. Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Ige said in a statement.

Those who serve on the Authority are tasked with managing Mauna Kea Lands, and members will each be appointed to three-year terms.

The governor listed these eight names as nominees:

Kamanamaikalani Beamer : An individual with ʻāina (land) resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island‑based management

: An individual with ʻāina (land) resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island‑based management Gary Krug : Someone who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of pre-school through 12th grade public education or post-secondary education

: Someone who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of pre-school through 12th grade public education or post-secondary education Rich Matsuda : A representative from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories

: A representative from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories John Komeiji : Someone with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business

: Someone with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business Pomaikai Bertelmann : A lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea

: A lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea Joshua Mangauil : A recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices

: A recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices Paul Horner : One of three names submitted by the President of the Senate

: One of three names submitted by the President of the Senate Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong-Wilson: One of three names submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives

The names for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority have been forwarded to the Hawaii State Senate for confirmation. Three ex-officio, voting members will also serve on the Authority.

“This new authority has the enormous task of laying the groundwork for a new management structure atop Mauna Kea,” said Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, chair of the Senate Committee on Education, in a previous statement, “and we need dedicated, passionate individuals applying to sit in these critical positions.”