List of new tenants preparing to open at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center on Friday announced five new tenants that will open for business later this year. They include Himalayan Kitchen, HUBLOT, Illy Caffè, LOEWE and Surfers Bakery.

“From local retailers to international brands, diversifying our mix of retail, dining and entertainment offerings continues to be a priority for Ala Moana Center,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center.

COMING SOON

Himalayan Kitchen – Street Level 1, Diamond Head Wing, September 2021

Everything at Himalayan Kitchen is made from scratch, using fresh vegetables and catch from local vendors. The food is a mix of Nepali, Indian and Tibetan cuisines.

HUBLOT – Mall Level 2, Ewa Wing, Fall 2021

The Swiss luxury timepiece manufacturer will open its first Hawaii boutique at Ala Moana Center, offering the full HUBLOT collection and latest novelties.

Illy Caffè – Mall Level 2, Ewa Wing, Summer 2021

Illy Caffè offers classic Italian inspired coffee drinks, a cup of Dammann Frères tea, or a refreshing nitro-style Cold Brew ARIA paired with an array of sweet and savory treats.

LOEWE – Mall Level 2, Diamond Head Wing, December 2021

LOEWE, one of the major luxury houses, offers seasonal collections of ready-to-wear, bags and small leather goods for men and women.

Surfers Bakery – Street Level 1, Ewa Wing, August 2021

Surfers Bakery offers a variety of Korean-style freshly baked products, including bread and gift set cookies, as well as shaved ice with a special recipe of South Korea’s 7th Confectionery Master.

Wahlburgers – Mall Level 2, Ewa Wing, Fall 2021

Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg. Menu items include fresh ground beef burgers, salads, tasty tots and frothy frappes.