HONOLULU (KHON2) — When Pearlridge Center opened in 1972, it was the premier indoor center for central and west Oahu. There were less than 70 stores back then. Today, there are nearly 250 tenants — and counting!

Here’s a list of the new tenants coming to Pearlridge.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HINA

Hina, formerly located in Wai Makai, is a local apparel store that offers made-in-Hawaii clothes, accessories and hula supplies. This weekend, the store will open at its bigger space in Mauka on the second level next to Satellite City Hall. The grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22, will start at 11 a.m. where there will be giveaways, treats by Sweet Creams and Sweet Little Mochi, as well as entertainment by Liam Moleta.

HAE HAWAII POP-UP SHOP

This pop-up shop offers locally designed apparel, activewear and accessories. It’s located in Mauka on the first level kiosk fronting Starbucks and expected to open on Nov. 1.

ROYAL HAWAIIAN HERITAGE JEWELRY

This jewelry store currently offers customized traditional gold and silver Hawaiian jewelry in Wai Makai. Next month, it will move to Mauka on the first level in the former Jeans Warehouse Kids space next to Homegrown Keiki. It’s expected to open on Nov. 5.

SANTA’S PEN POP-UP SHOP

This pop-up shop offers personalized Hawaiian and traditional Christmas ornaments. There will also be holiday-themed specialty gifts. It’s expected to open between mid-November through Jan. 31, 2023, in Mauka on the second level next to T&C Surf Designs.

GENKI SUSHI

Currently located on the second level of Mauka, the popular sushi eatery will move to a bigger location on the first level across the food court. It’s expected to open on Nov. 28.

INTRODUCING PEARLRIDGE NIGHT MARKET

Pearlridge will be holding its first Night Market on the first Friday of November and December! The event will offer a 7,000 square foot beer garden, lawn games, live music and giveaways. Visit the Pearlridge Night Market on Friday, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first level parking lot fronting T.J. Maxx.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

All activities are subject to change without notice.