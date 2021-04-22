List of locations in Hawaii to turn in unused or expired medications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prescription drug take-back event is being held on Saturday, April 24, at various collection points on Oahu, Maui, and Big Island.

Locations will be conducted as a drive-thru to adhere to emergency proclamation requirements.

People do not need to remove the labels or take the pills out of its containers.

Just toss the expired or unused prescription medications in a disposable bag and drop them off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication will be accepted. New or used syringes will not be accepted.

Expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. This reduces the risk of prescription drugs entering the human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.

Below is a list of designated collection sites. Click here for more information.

If you are unable to participate in the National Take Back Initiative, a list of drug take-back dropbox locations is available here.