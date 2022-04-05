HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently shared its employment and wage estimates for about 830 occupations in the nation, states and approximately 530 areas. Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations represented 6.2% of total national employment

The May 2021 estimates showed California ($115,220), Hawaii ($113,370) and New Jersey ($112,860) as the states with the highest wages for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations.

Here are the Top 20 highest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:

  1. Dermatologists — $366,600
  2. Orthopedic Surgeons (Except Pediatric) — $356,960
  3. Surgeons (All Other) — $302,040
  4. General Internal Medicine Physicians — $294,990
  5. Chief Executives — $289,860
  6. Ophthalmologists (Except Pediatric) — $271,460
  7. Physicians (All Other) — $252,730
  8. Obstetricians and Gynecologists — $248,080
  9. Nurse Anesthetists — $218,750
  10. Family Medicine Physicians — $215,180
  11. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates — $213,120
  12. Pediatricians, General — $212,430
  13. Physicians, Pathologists — $196,000
  14. Dentists, General — $177,820
  15. Astronomers — $158,480
  16. Psychiatrists — $152,700
  17. Optometrists — $138,480
  18. Architectural and Engineering Managers — $136,340
  19. Industrial Production Managers — $133,730
  20. Air Traffic Controllers — $131,710

Here are the Top 20 lowest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage:

  1. Religious Workers, All Other — $25,470
  2. Food Cooking Machine Operators and Tenders — $26,740
  3. Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials — $27,680
  4. Parking Attendants — $28,030
  5. Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers, All Other — $28,340
  6. Fast Food and Counter Workers — $28,810
  7. Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other — $28,910
  8. Childcare Workers — $29,260
  9. Food Processing Workers, All Other — $29,790
  10. Home Health and Personal Care Aides — $30,160
  11. Slaughterers and Meat Packers — $30,230
  12. Cashiers — $30,710
  13. Textile Cutting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders — $30,910
  14. Manicurists and Pedicurists — $31,010
  15. Dishwashers — $31,030
  16. Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers — $31,100
  17. Crossing Guards and Flaggers — $31,140
  18. Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers — $31,250
  19. Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers — $31,870
  20. Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment — $32,020

To see the full list, click here.

These occupational employment and wage estimates are calculated with data collected from employers in all industry sectors in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas in Hawaii.