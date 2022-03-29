HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travel to Hawaii is expected to get busier this summer after the state dropped its two major restrictions last week. March 25 marked the last day for the statewide indoor mask mandate and the Safe Travels Hawaii program for domestic Trans-Pacific travelers.

If it’s your first time visiting the islands, there are common Hawaiian words used by residents, local businesses and even tour companies to know about.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has a list of Hawaiian words to help visitors get by.

ʻĀina — Land, earth; especially Hawaiian ancestral land

Akamai — Smart, clever, intelligent

Aloha — Love, affection; greeting, salutation; Hello! Goodbye!

Hale — House, building

Haole — A non-Native Hawaiian, especially those of Caucasian ancestry

Hapa — Part, half; a reference to those of mixed ancestry

Hoʻolauleʻa — Celebration

Holoholo — To travel around for enjoyment; also used as a reference for fishing

Honu — Turtle

Hula — The dance of Hawaii

Imu — An underground oven, as often seen at lūʻau

Kamaʻāina — Native-born; acquainted, familiar; commonly refers to a long-time Hawaii resident

Kāne — Male

Keiki — Child

Koa — Warrior; a native tree with wood used to build canoes and other items

Kōkua — Help, aid, assistance, relief

Kuleana — Responsibility; privilege; a traditional land holdings of Native Hawaiians

Kumu — Teacher

Kūpuna — Grandparents, ancestors; elderly

Laulima — Cooperation

Lei — Flowers, leaves, shells or feathers that are strung and/or entwined; given as a symbol of affection

Lūʻau — Hawaiian feast; edible young leaves of the taro plant

Mahalo — Thanks, gratitude, respect

Maika’i — Excellent

Makai — Toward the sea/ocean

Makana — A gift, present

Mālama — To take care of, preserve, protect, maintain

Manō — Shark

Mauka — Toward the mountains

Moana — Ocean

Nalu — Wave, surf

Nani — Beautiful, pretty

Nui — Big, large, great, or important

ʻOhana — Family, kin group, relative

‘Ono — Delicious, tasty, savory; to relish, crave

Pali — Cliff, a steep hill or slope

Paniolo — Hawaiian cowboy

Pau — Finished, ended, all done

Wahine — Female, woman, lady

Wai — Water, usually fresh water

To see the full list, click here. The glossary also offers common Hawaiian phrases.

Being a tourist also means being mindful of the place you’re visiting and to the people who call it home. Rules and common courtesy still apply during your vacation in Hawaii, a place that carries a painful history that should be treated with respect.

Here are 10 things you shouldn’t do when visiting the islands.

Littering, removing rocks from sacred grounds and failing to learn etiquette are all the ways you can easily disrespect culture.

With simple care and attention, you can do your part to be a good visitor.