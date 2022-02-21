List of dog friendly hikes and trails on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When’s the last time you went on a hike with your four-legged friend?

Although there are plenty of trails located throughout Oahu, few are pet friendly.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Here is a list of pet friendly hikes you can take your dog on:

‘Aiea Loop Trial

Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail

‘Ualaka’a Trail

Wa’ahila Ridge Trail

‘Aiea Loop Trial is a 4.8-mile trial that begins and ends in the park.

This trail runs along Halawa Valley and offers views of the southern coastline of O’ahu. Dogs are allowed on the hike on-leash.

To get to this hike follow H-1 to Moanalua Highway, take the ‘Aiea cutoff to the third traffic light, then make a right turn at ‘Aiea Heights Drive.

The second dog friendly hiking trail is Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail. This trail is within Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline and offers views of O‘ahu’s southeastern coastline.

Your dog must be on-leash if you bring them and on a clear day, you could see Moloka‘i and Lana‘i.

This trail is also an excellent place to view migrating humpback whales in season (November – May).

The park and trailhead are located off Kalanianaole Highway (Hwy. 72) at the southeastern-most point of Oahu.

From Honolulu, take the H1 freeway east until it becomes Highway 72. Follow the road beyond Hawaii Kai, Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park until you reach the park area adjacent to the highway.

The third dog friendly hike to check out is ‘Ualaka’a Trail. This trail begins in Pu‘u ‘Ualaka‘a State Wayside.

If you and your pup plan on doing this trail expect a short loop through thick forest canopy. At the uphill end of the trail, you come to a 4-way intersection with Makiki Valley, Moleka and Maunalaha Trails.

The last dog friendly trail to check out is Wa’ahila Ridge Trail. According to the Honolulu Department of Land and Natural Resources this ridge hike originates in Wa‘ahila Ridge State Recreation Area and offers great views and viewing of native forest and birdlife.

The trail begins at the back of Wa‘ahila Ridge State Recreation Area within ironwood and guava trees.

It traverses alternately between open ridge and forest as it gradually ascends the ridge between Manoa and Palolo Valleys.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

All trails listed ask that you keep your dog on its leash while hiking.